A woman has been charged with first-degree arson in an early morning fire on George Street.
Amanda A. Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua, 27, of Owensboro was charged Wednesday in connection with the fire that broke out in an occupied home in the 800 block of George Street.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started on the porch of the home and extended into the home and attic, causing extensive damage.
The fire was quickly extinguished. The occupants of the home were there at the time of the fire, Leonard said.
Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua’s arrest citation says she lived at the residence. Reports say Owensboro Police Department Detective Allen Schrecker interviewed Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua’s mother, who said she saw Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua take a lighter. Shortly afterward, Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua’s mother noticed smoke and saw the front porch was on fire, OPD reports say.
Reports say Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua’s was seen fleeing the scene, and her mother woke the other three occupants of the home.
A second witness told Schrecker he saw Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua. “She stated her house was on fire and, when asked if 911 was called, stated no and said she needed a ride,” reports say. The man declined to give her a ride.
Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua was located later by detectives by a scrap yard, where she was attempting to get a ride. She was taken to OPD, where she refused to give a statement, the arrest citation says.
Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua’s mother told detectives Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua had been “exhibiting signs of mental illness, such as damaging property, threatening family and burning her dogs with a torch,” the arrest citation says.
Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua was incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center. First-degree arson is a class A felony.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.