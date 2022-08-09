A.W. Rhodes appeared before Judge McFarland and stated that Mrs. Hattie Rhodes, his daughter-in-law, was preparing to commit a felony by kidnapping his 2-year-old adopted child and asked that she be placed under peace bond. Upon being informed of the facts in the case and it being shown that the woman had kidnapped the infant three weeks ago from its residence, the court placed her under $500 peace bond. She declined to make the bond and was sent to jail. Her husband is in the penitentiary having been convicted of robbery. The infant was placed in the custody of the grandparents who have since adopted it.

Aug. 8, 1922, when Will Wheeler opened his barber shop on Monday, he was able to give his patrons only shampoos and massages. Between closing time Saturday night and opening time Monday morning, a thief entered the shop and appropriated one pair of electric clippers, one pair of hand clippers, three white handled razors, two black handled razors and two barber combs.

