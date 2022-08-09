A.W. Rhodes appeared before Judge McFarland and stated that Mrs. Hattie Rhodes, his daughter-in-law, was preparing to commit a felony by kidnapping his 2-year-old adopted child and asked that she be placed under peace bond. Upon being informed of the facts in the case and it being shown that the woman had kidnapped the infant three weeks ago from its residence, the court placed her under $500 peace bond. She declined to make the bond and was sent to jail. Her husband is in the penitentiary having been convicted of robbery. The infant was placed in the custody of the grandparents who have since adopted it.
• Aug. 8, 1922, when Will Wheeler opened his barber shop on Monday, he was able to give his patrons only shampoos and massages. Between closing time Saturday night and opening time Monday morning, a thief entered the shop and appropriated one pair of electric clippers, one pair of hand clippers, three white handled razors, two black handled razors and two barber combs.
• Aug. 9, Clarence Williams, 14, narrowly escaped injury today when a sand hill under which they were digging, caved in. They were digging a pit into which to jump at the time of the accident. Lawrence Williams, 9, and brother of Clarence, was covered by the slide, while Archie and Thomas Puckett, who were covered only partly, were able to scramble and dig Lawrence out. Earl Crawl, 12, was thrown clear of the slide.
• Aug. 10, Mrs. Betty Coffey, 83 years old, on the sixtieth day of her voluntary fast was able to move about in bed. She refused nourishment and her physician declares that his patient’s circulation is being affected by the prolonged fast. While able to speak feebly, Mrs. Coffey still maintains silence as to the reason for her fast. Up until this week, she has been able to take small quantities of buttermilk but can no longer retain this, according to her physician who said today that the death of the aged woman is expected daily.
• Aug. 11, William Wathen had a narrow escape from drowning when an automobile he was driving plunged into the river at the Curdsville ferry. Mr. Wathen and his family were en route home from Waverly where they had been visiting, and while a few miles from the Curdsville ferry, a team and wagon ran into the car and in some manner damaged the brakes. He declined while four men who had volunteered to assist him down the bank, released the car. It ran off the ferry and into the river.
• Aug. 12, John Adams, fined and sentenced to the county jail in Squire Hite’s court for unlawfully having liquor in his possession and indicted, fined and sentenced to jail in the circuit court for having an illicit still in his possession has completed the jail sentence and arranged for the payment in cash of the fine that had been imposed against him and also arranged for the $1,000 bond to insure his having full respect for the Volstead and state dry law.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 8, 1972, Owensboro Police were investigating the armed robbery of an Owensboro woman in her trailer on Sunday morning. Mrs. Madeline Purgerson told police two men appeared at her trailer shortly after midnight Sunday morning and robbed her of $20 at gunpoint. She described one of the men as being around 28 or 29 years old, having dark shoulder-length hair. She told police that she could not identify the other bandit.
• Aug. 9, Mayor Waitman Taylor defended the Owensboro Riverport and the Neighborhood Development Plan and gave a progress report on his administration at a luncheon of the Lions Club at Gabe’s. Taylor admitted that the riverport question is causing some local controversy and ads are now appearing in newspapers saying that certain groups are opposed to the riverport. The mayor does not see the city-owned riverport as competing with private enterprise.
• Aug. 10, local and state law enforcement officers continue their search for a burglary suspect who escaped from the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, Indiana, on Sunday. Police are looking for Charles W. Waterman who was arrested with two others on July 28 as they were attempting to break into a Tell City drug store. A man resembling Waterman’s general description was reported near Centertown in Ohio County. Waterman escaped from the hospital where he was handcuffed to his bed.
• Aug. 11, Gov. Wendell Ford and State Senator William L. Sullivan are expected to attend a fundraising Democratic Cookout at Windy Hollow. More than 700 advance tickets have been sold for the cookout. Thirteen awards will be presented at the cookout to the six county precinct chairmen who mustered the most votes for Ford during the November 1971 election. Money from the cookout will be used to finance the Daviess County Democratic Organization.
