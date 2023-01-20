Woman dies after sign falls onto vehicle

A woman died Thursday at a Louisville hospital from injuries sustained after a Denny’s sign fell onto and crushed a vehicle she occupied near the restaurant in Elizabethtown.
The woman, 72, has not been identified by authorities as of 8 p.m. Thursday.
Amy Nichols said the woman who died is her grandmother, Lillian Mae Curtis, of Columbia. Nichols said her mother, Mary Graham, was the driver and sustained chest injuries but is OK. Curtis was in the back seat.
Her grandfather, Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr., was in the front seat and recently was released from a Louisville hospital after an open-heart surgery. The family was traveling from the hospital to Columbia and had stopped at the Elizabethtown restaurant, which is between the two cities, Nichols said.
Lloyd was rushed back to the hospital because he now has fluid on his lungs and other injuries, Nichols said. A neurologist told Nichols that her grandmother’s head wound was “catastrophic.”
Elizabethtown Fire Department extracted the occupants and they were transported to a medical facility in Louisville, according to Chris Denham, public information officer for Elizabethtown Police Department.
“When EMS arrived on scene, she had no pulse,” Nichols said.
Denham said the emergency call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m.
A GoFundMe, at bit.ly/3ZMeeYv, has been set up by Nichols to help with funeral arrangements and costs.
“My nanny was loved by so many people and this loss has left a hole inside us all,” the GoFundMe said description said.
The sign, designed to be seen by passing motorists on Interstate 65, towered over the area. The sign is permitted to be 80 feet off the ground.
In security footage obtained from BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse, across I-65 from Denny’s, the sign can be seen falling from its perch at 2008 N. Mulberry St. A building, Axe Play, prevented seeing the sign’s impact.
Mark Jarvis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville, said the wind gust was measured at 33 mph at 1:30 p.m. in Cecilia, and at 1:35 p.m., it gusted to 45 mph. He said the highest gust by Thursday afternoon has been 49 mph at 2:35 p.m. He said Elizabethtown Regional Airport at Addington Field sustained winds at 28 mph with gusts to 36 mph.
