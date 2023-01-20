Woman dies after sign falls onto vehicle

The large sign outside Denny’s in Elizabethtown fell from its pole onto a vehicle Thursday afternoon. Police said Lillian Mae Curtis, 72, of Columbia, later died from her injuries sustained in the incident.

A woman died Thursday at a Louisville hospital from injuries sustained after a Denny’s sign fell onto and crushed a vehicle she occupied near the restaurant in Elizabethtown.

The woman, 72, has not been identified by authorities as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

