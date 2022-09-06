Perhaps the next time that the burglar who has been terrorizing the neighborhood in the vicinity of the city hospital will stay clear of South Triplett Street where Mrs. Ernest Brown took two shots at the intruder. Mrs. Brown’s husband was out on call, and two young women were visiting her for the evening. They went to the carnival at the fairgrounds leaving the hall light burning. When they returned they noticed that the light was out and that a screen had been removed. One of the women noticed a man looking through the window. Talking low, she told Mrs. Brown, who went to the front door and took a shot at him. The burglar made a dash for the backyard, and she took another shot at him.
• Sept. 5, 1922, Ben T. Topmiller, well-known businessman, was killed instantly when he went to a switch to turn on the electric lights at his office on Main Street. He was standing in a pool of water at the time, and it is supposed the switch, which turned on the lights, was out of shape. Mr. Topmiller was a leader in musical circles, being director of a local band and of the choir of the First Presbyterian Church.
• Sept. 6, Miss Vivian Watkins was declared by the judges to be the most beautiful woman in the Beauty Parade at the Daviess County Fair and Exposition and was presented the grand prize, a $50 Liberty bond. The car in which Miss Watkins road, a Hudson touring car, received the first group prize. It was $75 to be divided among the occupants.
• Sept. 7, Miss Louise Weatherholt is in the Deaconess Hospital, Louisville, suffering from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was returning to Louisville with a party of friends from a motor trip to Mammoth Cave. A car in the rear was speeding, bumped into them and pushed them over an embankment. Miss Weatherholt’s left ankle was broken, in addition to being severely bruised. She will be confined to the hospital for several weeks.
• Sept. 8, unless the present plans fail, the old Sebree Springs property, which has not been in use for several years, will be opened to the public within a short time. The Union Fraternal association has secured an option on the property and will take it over, provided the public will contribute sufficient funds to beautify the grounds. Sebree Springs was quite a noted summer resort, and hundreds of people over western Kentucky visited the springs each summer and drank of its health giving waters.
• Sept. 9, Allen Hayes was taken into custody by Sheriff John Howard and Deputies Weikle and Cashen when they made a raid on his farm and found evidence of making liquor. A 10-gallon still, 150 gallons of mash and a quart jug partly filled with “white mule” were confiscated by the officials. Hayes denied making the liquor, saying that he had rented a part of his 110-acre farm to some men when the still was found.
50 years ago
• Sept. 5, 1972, one of Henderson’s oldest landmarks was destroyed by fire. The entire First Presbyterian Church at Washington and Main streets and the former parsonage portion that was used as a daycare were destroyed. Cause of the fire was not immediately determined. The blaze started in the basement of the church. A student who had been living in an apartment above the daycare had moved.
• Sept. 6, enrollment at Owensboro schools on the first day of classes on Tuesday was more than 7,000 students, but down more than 300 the previous year. Total enrollment in the system’s 17 schools was 7,070. A breakdown by the type of school reveals that 2,895 were enrolled in elementary schools, 1,850 in middle schools, 2,275 in the city’s two high schools and 50 special students.
• Sept. 7, Irvin Terrill, former mayor of Owensboro, will formerly open his new jewelry store, Irvin Terrill Jewelers, on W. Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be presided over by City Finance Director Ralph Rascoe. The store will carry diamonds, watches, silver and fine china and will also carry a line of remembrances for executives, industrial gifts and advertising specialties. Terrill will operate the store in conjunction with his advertising firm.
• Sept. 8, the Mayor’s Committee on Human Relations may receive recognition as an official city agency and has formed a special panel to pinpoint topics of concern to the west end community that might be discussed with Gov. Wendell Ford. City Attorney Hugh D. Moore said that the Human Relations Commission acts in an advisory capacity and would be able to conduct hearings and investigations into sensitive matters.
