Perhaps the next time that the burglar who has been terrorizing the neighborhood in the vicinity of the city hospital will stay clear of South Triplett Street where Mrs. Ernest Brown took two shots at the intruder. Mrs. Brown’s husband was out on call, and two young women were visiting her for the evening. They went to the carnival at the fairgrounds leaving the hall light burning. When they returned they noticed that the light was out and that a screen had been removed. One of the women noticed a man looking through the window. Talking low, she told Mrs. Brown, who went to the front door and took a shot at him. The burglar made a dash for the backyard, and she took another shot at him.

Sept. 5, 1922, Ben T. Topmiller, well-known businessman, was killed instantly when he went to a switch to turn on the electric lights at his office on Main Street. He was standing in a pool of water at the time, and it is supposed the switch, which turned on the lights, was out of shape. Mr. Topmiller was a leader in musical circles, being director of a local band and of the choir of the First Presbyterian Church.

