A 37-year-old woman was found Saturday afternoon lying face down in a pool located at a home on Highway-56.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Daviess County Fire and AMR responded to the possible drowning at about 3:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Highway 56.
According to the individual who called 911, the woman was found unresponsive in the pool. The woman was a family member of the individuals at whose house the pool was located.
The woman was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and listed in serious condition, and life saving measures were being conducted.
No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office report.
