A second fatal fire in Muhlenberg County killed a Central City woman on Wednesday at her home.
Kentucky State Police reports say Brittany Michelle Dukes, 30, was found dead at her home in the 500 block of Park Street early Wednesday morning.
According to Muhlenberg County 911 Dispatch, the initial call was made to dispatch at 2:53 a.m. The call was of a possible burglary, according to dispatch.
When the fire was discovered, fire units from the Central City, Bremen, Drakesboro, Greenville and Nelson Creek fire departments responded to the scene. Officials from the Central City Fire Department were on the scene until shortly after 1 p.m., according to dispatch.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for KSP’s Madisonville post, said the fire is believed to have started in a rear room of the house. Dukes was the only person in the home.
KSP detectives and an arson investigator are investigating the incident. When asked if the fire was believed to be suspicious, Austin said he had not heard from detectives.
“All they told me is it was under investigation,’ Austin said. An autopsy has been performed, but Austin said he had no information about the cause of death.
“At this point, we are still going through” the investigation, Austin said. “We do a neighborhood canvass, talk to neighbors, look for security camera footage … It’s something that takes a lot of time.”
On Tuesday morning, a woman, Kristina Pyszka and her daughter were killed in a house fire on Wilson Street in Greenville. The cause of that fire is still under investigation, Austin said. The Greenville fire is not believed to be suspicious, Austin said previously.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
