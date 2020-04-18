The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department has identified the person believed involved in a Thursday night hit-and-run that killed a woman on Kentucky 56.
But charges have not been filed. Instead, investigators plan to present their findings to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel, who will determine whether to present the case to the next session of the Daviess County grand jury.
The collision occurred sometime between 8:45 and 8:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Kentucky 56, which is near Southern Star and Bellevue Baptist Church.
The collision killed Kristine Rhineburger, 38, of Owensboro, and the vehicle fled the scene.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said at 8:45 p.m., a caller told 911 dispatch a woman wearing black clothing was walking in the middle of the road in that area. At 8:57 p.m., a second caller reported a woman, later identified as Rhineburger, was laying in the roadway, Smith said.
Rhineburger was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“Our understanding was she may have been staying at the Wingfield Inn,” Smith said.
Rhineburger was “known to take walks from time to time” and may have been homeless, he said.
Various vehicle parts were found at the scene, including what may be a headlamp lens from the passenger side, Smith said.
On Friday afternoon, Smith said in a message investigators “have reason to believe that we are looking for a 2004-2006 Ford Ranger (pickup truck) light in color, with passenger-side front end damage.”
After the description of the vehicle was released, Smith said a person “ended up coming down and turning themselves in.” The name of the person is being withheld.
A press release said the person is cooperating with the investigation. The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will review the case details next week and decide whether to take the case to the grand jury.
Court is largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith said the next grand jury session is in June.
