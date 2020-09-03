A Muhlenberg County woman was killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 431.
Kentucky State Police reports say the juvenile, from Drakesboro, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, south on U.S. 431 in Muhlenberg County at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve. Reports say the juvenile’s vehicle crossed over the northbound lane, left the road and struck several trees.
Reports say Shana Gates, 21, of Central City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with serious injuries, and two other juveniles were taken to OHRH-Muhlenberg Community Hospital for treatment of what were categorized as nonlife-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
