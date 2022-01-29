The woman killed in a Thursday shooting at a home on East 25th Street has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department report say Shannon Michelle Buchler, 49, died of a gunshot wound Thursday in the 100 block of East 25th Street. Reports say officer called to the home found Buchler dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
A juvenile female and an adult man were also found with life-threatening gunshot wounds, reports say. No information was available on either the juvenile or adult male Friday.
The incident is believed to have been a domestic disturbance, OPD reports say.
