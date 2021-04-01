The body of a woman pulled from the Ohio River near downtown earlier this week has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the woman as Ashley Nichole Mitchell, 31, of Oldham County.
Mitchell was found Tuesday night in some brush on the riverbank in the 1400 block of West First Street, near Fern Terra. An autopsy revealed several distinguishing marks, including tattoos. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said Mitchell's family has been notified.
Mitchell had been reported missing in Oldham County. The LaGrange Police Department will take over the investigation into Mitchell's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.