Mrs. Frances Evitts’ alleged “Cancer Cure,” made from roots and herbs she claims to have gathered on the Bon Harbor Hills, failed to give Eugene Grant the promised relief. Due to the impotency of the medicine, for which she is alleged to have collected a fee of $50, Mrs. Evitts spent last night in the Daviess County jail and will leave for Greenville where she will face a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. Mrs. Evitts denies the collections of the money under false pretense and insists that the medicine she concocts, if taken according to her directions, will affect a permanent cure.
• Oct. 17, 1922, Sam Thixton was found guilty in circuit court, charged with house breaking, and was sentenced to 18 months in the penitentiary. Thixton broke into a grocery store conducted by Rollie Roach and stole $25 in gold, which was on display in the front window. The evidence showed that Thixton got change for one of the gold pieces at the Union station and had given another to a woman to keep for him.
• Oct. 18, Mrs. M. E. Klinger, formerly a well-known teacher of this city and recently of Jacksonville, Ala., died following an automobile collision when the car in which she and three others were riding collided with another car on the highway between Anniston and Camp McClellan. Mrs. Klinger was en route to visit friends in South Caroline. She was not cut or bruised. None of her bones were broken, but she died in a few minutes from the shock. She was principal of the Third Street school.
• Oct. 19, when Mr. and Mrs. Gordon A. Yancey returned to their home on Daviess Street they discovered that someone during their absence forced open a window, affecting an entrance to the house, and had rummaged through one room after another. The police department was notified, but Mr. Yancey stated that in the hurried survey he made he missed only a pocket flashlight. Hardin Brown, with his dogs, went to the scene, but their effort to trail the course of the housebreaker proved futile.
• Oct. 20, Brimstone and Hurricane, local bloodhounds, were unable to follow a trail 24 hours old through the hills of Breckinridge County where they had been taking in an effort to track down the man who shot Nannie Lucas from ambush. Miss Lucas lives on a farm with her mother and two brothers near Hardinsburg. As she stooped over the spring to get the water she heard the report of a pistol and at the same instant felt a burning sensation in her shoulder.
• Oct. 21, George Allan Moseley, formerly of Owensboro, was drowned in the waters of a canal near Lake Worth, Palm Beach County, Florida, on October 12, when an automobile he was driving went
off a bridge. According to reports from Delray, Florida, he had left his home to go visit with his brother.
It is thought that heavy rain blinded him, and he went over a bridge.
• Oct. 17, 1972, 52 persons have paid a total of $2,574 in Daviess Quarterly Court on charges of hunting doves over a baited field. Each of the 52 who pleased guilty to the charge paid a reduced fine of $49.50. Hunting doves over a baited field is both a federal and state offense and carries a maximum fine of $200.
• Oct. 18, approximately 2,000 students from high schools in Owensboro and Daviess County will participate in the second annual March of Dimes Walk-A-Thon. The 20-mile walk-a-thon will begin at Wesleyan Park Plaza and will be followed with a devotional service. A $500 medical school scholarship will be given to the school having at least 50 participants and bringing in the most money.
• Oct. 19, the Green River Area Development District is one of five planning agencies in the nation selected to participate in a “demonstration project” for developing a regional improvement program. A memorandum from the National Association of Regional Councils states that the proposed project would explore the development and refinement of regional programming efforts. It is not known when the actual study will begin.
• Oct. 20, folk music was featured as the Saturday Musicale program theme for October. Miss Sarah Gertrude Knott founded the National Folk Festival Association in Washington, D.C., and explained the need for such an organization. She detailed the work she currently is undertaking that involves the cooperation of individuals, state agencies, colleges and universities in projects to further Kentucky’s rich folk music heritage. Music presented in a portion of the program focused on English and American folk songs.
