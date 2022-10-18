Mrs. Frances Evitts’ alleged “Cancer Cure,” made from roots and herbs she claims to have gathered on the Bon Harbor Hills, failed to give Eugene Grant the promised relief. Due to the impotency of the medicine, for which she is alleged to have collected a fee of $50, Mrs. Evitts spent last night in the Daviess County jail and will leave for Greenville where she will face a charge of obtaining money under false pretenses. Mrs. Evitts denies the collections of the money under false pretense and insists that the medicine she concocts, if taken according to her directions, will affect a permanent cure.

Oct. 17, 1922, Sam Thixton was found guilty in circuit court, charged with house breaking, and was sentenced to 18 months in the penitentiary. Thixton broke into a grocery store conducted by Rollie Roach and stole $25 in gold, which was on display in the front window. The evidence showed that Thixton got change for one of the gold pieces at the Union station and had given another to a woman to keep for him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.