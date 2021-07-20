An Owensboro woman who was found face down in a swimming pool Saturday at a home on Kentucky 56 has been identified.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman Monday at Cassie Head, 37, of Owensboro. Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said the cause of death was drowning.
Sheriff’s department reports say emergency responders were called to the home at 3:32 p.m. Reports say the home’s occupants told responders Head had texted and asked to use the family’s pool and was given permission.
The family was not home at the time, reports say.
When the family returned home, a juvenile went outside and found Head floating face-down in the pool. The juvenile told an adult, and the adult went into the water and turned the victim over and called 911. Responders attempted to perform life-saving measures and Head was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
No foul play is suspected in the incident.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.