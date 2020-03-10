An Owensboro woman was charged with abandonment of a minor and possession of meth early Sunday after an incident that began when she falsely reported one of her children had been abducted.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to a convenience store in Bon Harbor Hills, where a woman was reporting her 3-year-old son had been abducted at the Sleep Inn. When officers arrived, they found Brittany P. Cornett-Payton, 27, of the 1000 block of Venable Loop, who said a man forced his way into her hotel room and abducted her son. Cornett-Payton had three juvenile children with her at the convenience store.
Reports say when officers went to Cornett-Payton’s hotel room, they found the juvenile asleep in the room and unharmed. Officers took Cornett-Payton and the juveniles back to the hotel and were looking for diapers and other child care items when they discovered meth pipes and meth residue.
Cornett-Payton became belligerent and was arrested for abandonment of a minor, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Social workers were also called to assist with the juveniles.
Cornett-Payton was being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $35,000 full-cash bond.
