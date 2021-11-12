With temperatures dropping into the 30s and below next week, the Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club will be collecting clothes, food and personal hygiene items for homeless veterans from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the IBEW Local 1701 Hall, 2911 W. Parrish Ave.
With the drive coming two days after Veterans Day, the group is hoping for a good response.
Military Times recently reported that “the number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased in 2020, even before the effects of the coronavirus pandemic damaged employment prospects and financial resources for the community.”
The story estimated that 37,252 veterans were homeless last year — a 2.2% increase from 2019.
And it estimated that there were 399 homeless veterans in Kentucky.
The article said, “Of every 10,000 veterans in the United States, 21 were experiencing homelessness at the start of last year. Veterans make up about 6% of the population of the United States, but 8% of the country’s homeless population.”
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Democratic Woman’s Club, said items for homeless veterans can be dropped off Saturday at the union hall across the parking lot from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
“There will be someone masked standing at the door to pick up items from your car,” she said. “No need for anyone to get out of their car.
“Everything is needed, from socks, hats and other clothing items, plus non-perishable food items that are easy to open, as well as any and all personal hygiene items.
“We had a great turnout for the last donation drive (in September), for which we are so appreciative.”
But Haynes said, “We’ve been informed by the Veterans Administration that they can no longer accept used clothing because of COVID and the spread of bed bugs. So, all clothing has to be new with tags still on them.
“Also needed are food items and warm clothing items, especially socks, gloves and hats. We need to remember those who gave of themselves for our freedoms.”
Haynes said the Woman’s Club will meet on Saturday at IBEW Local 1701 Hall after the items have been separated and labeled.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.