Jennifer Keller is hoping to continue empowering and inspiring women with the second annual Project YOU Conference on Jan. 7 at White Chateau.
Keller is CEO and founder of Red Bird Press, which was created to “impact the movement of helping women design their best life,” according to the organization’s website.
Part of Red Bird Press is the Project YOU journal that Keller created for women to “bring forth the light of each woman.”
“I created (Project YOU) to guide women through scientific and spiritual aspects and habits they need to be the best versions of themselves,” Keller said.
Keller said the purpose of the conference is to help other women become the healthiest versions of themselves.
“We’re always pouring into everyone else and feel depleted after,” she said. “We may not know what our passions and callings are. There are women who don’t know their worth outside of being a wife or a mom.”
Project YOU was designed to connect women with their faith and organize their thoughts, Keller said.
She is hoping women from different backgrounds attend the event.
“This isn’t just for professionals or women who know their faith already; it’s for anyone who wants to build relationships and be part of a community,” she said. “I’ve always been intimidated by female relationships. I didn’t always have that. My mother abandoned me, and I just felt like I was so far behind everyone else.”
The conference will host three local speakers, including Keller, and two out-of-state speakers.
More from this section
“I wanted to find women who started somewhere with routines in place and surrounded themselves with other women,” Keller said. “Sometimes being in a room with other women with a desire to grow is what we need to find things we didn’t know we needed.”
Kelsey Jarboe, with the Harris Jarboe Group, and Suzanne Cecil, with White Chateau and Cecil Farms, will be the other two local speakers.
Maggie Howard, regional vice president with Arbonne, and Kacia Ghetmiri, host of the EmpowerHER podcast, will be additional speakers at the event.
One testimonial from last year’s conference that Keller said was empowering was when a woman was inspired to begin a motivational speaking business after one of the sessions.
“One of her goals was to speak at a conference, and in August, she spoke for the first time,” Keller said.
Keller said there is an array of sessions during the conference, from the “word of the year” to learning how to create habits and routines.
“One of my favorite things is being able to look out into the crowd and see that ‘aha!’ moment or see when someone is emotionally moved by hearing someone else’s story,” she said. “You can see that in someone’s face, when they connect with a message.
“It’s the expression of a seed of belief being planted.”
The mantra Keller said she holds is “women for women,” and she is excited to be able to gather with local women and create that community.
Attendees will receive a Project YOU book with the purchase of a ticket. For more information about the conference, visit Red Bird Press’ Instagram at @redbirdpress or visit its website at redbirdpress.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.