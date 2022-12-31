PROJECT YOU CONFERENCE 1

Jennifer Keller, CEO and founder of Red Bird Press, is hosting the second annual Project YOU Conference on Jan. 7 at White Chateau. Keller said the goal of the conference is to build relationships and create clarity on who women want to become.

 Photo submitted

Jennifer Keller is hoping to continue empowering and inspiring women with the second annual Project YOU Conference on Jan. 7 at White Chateau.

Keller is CEO and founder of Red Bird Press, which was created to “impact the movement of helping women design their best life,” according to the organization’s website.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.