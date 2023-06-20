The Women’s Business Center of Kentucky will make a stop in Owensboro on Thursday as part of its business workshop series “Women in Business Empowerment Expo” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Party Space Place, 5010 Wildcat Way.

Founded in 2011 in Lexington, the WBC of KY was created to “help women entrepreneurs, especially those economically or socially disadvantaged, start and grow businesses in Kentucky,” according to a press release.

