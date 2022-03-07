For more than 80 years, the Women’s Guild of Owensboro has been serving as a local philanthropic organization, giving back to the community through its annual luncheon fundraiser.
Elizabeth Griffith, guild president, said the organization was originally known as the Hospital Guild several decades ago.
“It was formed by women in the community who really saw a need for a philanthropic group that could provide needed items for the hospital to function,” she said. “Then the organization became the Women’s Guild when the hospital formed its own philanthropic organization.”
The organization, which is limited to 80 active members at one time, is perhaps best known for its signature spring luncheon.
Christy Hayden, luncheon chair, said the Women’s Guild of Owensboro historically hosts a luncheon as a way to raise funds to donate back to the community.
Typically held in April or May, the luncheon was last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is scheduled to return from 11 a.m to 1 pm. May 11-12 at the home of Kathryn and Bill Raymer, 14 Sycamore St.
“We have the same menu every year, with the famous chicken salad and Grace’s sweet tea,” Hayden said. “That is kind of what we are known for.”
While things like the desert offerings and the location might change from year to year, the staple chicken salad and sweet tea remain luncheon staples.
“I think there are 20 ladies who signed up to make chicken salad, and they have to use the exact same ingredients so that it always tastes the same,” Hayden said.
Griffith said the 2019 edition of the luncheon had 600 attendees, and the Women’s Guild was able to raise about $17,000 to donate to area charities.
“I would say I would love for our goal this year to be to raise $20,000 in order to give back to the community,” she said.
An allocations committee is set up to review grant applications, which are then voted on by the Women’s Guild membership.
Griffith said the recipients of the 2022 luncheon proceeds have not yet been announced, but the guild typically focuses on nonprofit organizations in the are area of health and wellness.
Hayden said that while the majority of the luncheon’s attendees are typically women, the event is open to everyone. The cost this year is $25.
“Mostly women get together with their girlfriends and have lunch for the day, but there are several men that have supported us as well, and we know they are going to show up and bring some of their friends,” she said.
In addition to serving as a community fundraiser, Griffith said the luncheon is typically looked as the kickoff to the summer season in Owensboro.
While the Women’s Guild of Owensboro has a limited membership, Griffith said there are typically openings each year, as older members elect to move from active to sustaining memberships.
“It is just a great group of women, they are from so many different backgrounds,” Griffith said. “We have teachers, lawyers, nurses and small business owners involved. It is just a really great group and one that I am really proud to be a part of.”
