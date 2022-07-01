The Women’s Pavilion, a health care center specializing in obstetrics and gynecology services in Owensboro, has announced it will become part of the Owensboro Health Medical Group on Friday, July 1.
Dr. Angela Dawson has spent the last 15 years as a medical provider at the Women’s Pavilion, 2200 E. Parrish Ave.
“We are just really looking for ways to better serve our community and to make women’s healthcare more accessible, and we felt that a merger with the hospital system would be the best way to do that,” she said Thursday.
While the facility will remain in The Springs, it’s name will be the Owensboro Health Medical Group Women’s Pavilion.
“From the patient standpoint, the medicine doesn’t change,” Dawson said. “Our patients can still expect the same excellent level of care from the physicians and providers.”
Dawson said it has been about a six-month process to make the change a reality.
Mack Howell, chief operating officer of Owensboro Health Medical Group, said he is excited to combine forces with The Women’s Pavilion to provide a larger women’s services group.
“This move will make it easier for patients to be referred for specialty care and will allow us to share medical records and notes to ensure patients receive excellent care across the system,” he said.
Providers within The Women’s Pavilion, in addition to Dawson, include Andrea Moore, MD, FACOG; Ann Watson, APRN; Megan Burch, APRN; Darla Alvey, APRN and Kaitlin Wells, APRN.
The providers offer a full range of obstetrics and gynecology services, from an initial exam to childbirth, menopause care and beyond.
In addition, the board-certified physicians are specially trained in minimally invasive gynecologic procedures, such as da Vinci® Surgery, MonaLisa Touch laser treatment and endometrial ablation.
Moore said the transition to Owensboro Health Medical Group is something she is looking forward to.
“When I moved to Owensboro in 2002, I joined a long-standing private practice, and I never thought I would transition away from that model of care,” Moore said. “However, when I saw the amazing things the new administration had in mind for caring for our community and providing outreach to the surrounding area, I wanted to join the Owensboro Health team.”
Owensboro Health plans to welcome the team to the system with a ribbon cutting and reception from noon to 1 p.m. July 11 at the practice.
“I think that we are just all really excited for this transition,” Dawson said, “and Dr. Moore and I both look forward to continuing to care for the women of Owensboro well into the future.”
For more information, visit OwensboroHealth.org/WomensHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.