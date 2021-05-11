The Wonder Whip, 2434 Kentucky 144 (formerly U.S. 60 East), is a time capsule from an era when Detroit steel ruled the nation’s two-lanes and families set out to see the USA in their Chevrolets.
The drive-in restaurant opened in 1955 and continues to attract fans from several states 66 years later with its Wonderburger, milkshakes and ice cream cones.
Many people drive up in classic cars for a photo op.
Now, the Wonder Whip has company from another bygone era inside its time capsule, making it a real roadside attraction.
Seth Woodward, the owner, recently erected a Standard Oil Crown station from the 1930s behind the Wonder Whip.
The station came from Quincy, Illinois — 345 miles away.
The two gas pumps out front came from Michigan.
And the island light, which is turned on at night, came from Daviess County.
“It’s just for fun,” Woodward said. “I’m not selling gas. It’s more of an art installation.”
He said, “It’s a unique project. It’s history and it’s fun. People love old things like this.”
Woodward said the gas station fits with the automotive theme of the Wonder Whip.
He said a lot of people are stopping to take pictures by the gas pumps, which were made sometime between the late 1930s and the mid-1950s.
“You just don’t see things like this anymore,” Woodward said. “Those days are gone. In 30 years, most cars will be electric.”
The 10- by 16-foot station was built by the Columbian Steel Tank Co. of Kansas City sometime in the 1930s.
The company made small metal pre-fabricated steel buildings from the 1920s until World War II’s steel shortage shut production down.
The steel buildings were used for tourist camps, small offices, hamburger stands, summer cottages, garages, barns, engine houses, ice cream parlors and even small homes.
According to the company’s catalog, the advantages were the elimination of termites, fire, earthquake and lightning hazards, ease of erection, low cost and portability.
The gas station, they said, could be erected in less than 12 hours by four boys, using one hammer, two wrenches and one screwdriver.
“I bought it from a man in Quincy, Illinois,” Woodward said. “He was going to restore it, but it turned out to be more work than he wanted to do. So, we moved it here intact.”
He said, “I love antiques, old signs and advertisements. I thought this would be a good thing to have.”
Woodward said he chose Standard Oil Crown as the brand of gas because it was a brand belonging to Standard Oil of Kentucky.
The Quincy station was originally a Standard station and later became a Phillips 66 station in the 1950s.
“Then, it faded away and eventually became a locksmith hut,” Woodward said. “A garage had been added to the back, but I don’t have the garage.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.