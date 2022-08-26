I remember folks talking about the golden years, and now I find myself wondering whatever happened to them.
And that wondering just might be a condition fostered by a man who very likely allowed those years to come and go without ever allowing them to be recognized. Instead, I kept my hands deep in the journalism business well past the accepted age for retirement — and even well past the age now recognized as the lifespan for the average American male.
And there went the golden years, according to some. Instead I kept the 9-to-5 schedule 21 years past age 65 and agreed to keep writing this column until — until — well I’m not sure. That schedule just might be up to the good Lord.
But, hanging it up now just might be a bad decision.
Instead of spending the past week worrying about a subject for another column, I’d have to spend all of my time thinking about another war, deadly floods all over the place, a former president getting part of his past unwrapped, grocery bills higher than space shots and large groups hanging onto the right to kill unborn babies.
However, all of that might not be as bad as watching too much television. Some of that can be okay, a lot of it not okay, and a bunch of it is very confusing.
I’ve already run the misery mile on the number of television dunces who refuse to admit the word protection is not spelled “pertection.” Keep an ear tuned in and you’ll get my point. Even those — and there are many — who pretend to be professional refuse to pronounce the word correctly.
And now there’s a commercial promoting an insurance agency and its agent who has a fondness for riding atop large trucks. It is generally believed the company is out to protect drivers of small vehicles against the possible damages caused by large trucks.
But that’s not what that riding cowboy actually says.
What he really says — and I quote — “Is I’m America’s big truck attorney.”
Now I ask you. Doesn’t that sound like he’s an attorney for big trucks and not one against big trucks?
Am I nitpicking or should I spend all of my spare time working crossword puzzles and not watching television?
And also, maybe I should make it clear, I don’t really think the insurance agent is actually riding on top of that truck. Otherwise he might say he’s America’s anti-column writing attorney.
