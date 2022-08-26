I remember folks talking about the golden years, and now I find myself wondering whatever happened to them.

And that wondering just might be a condition fostered by a man who very likely allowed those years to come and go without ever allowing them to be recognized. Instead, I kept my hands deep in the journalism business well past the accepted age for retirement — and even well past the age now recognized as the lifespan for the average American male.

