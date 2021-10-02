For Terry Woodward, owner of WaxWorks Inc., the honors just keep on coming.
He was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Owensboro Business Hall of fame a year later.
Friday night in Lexington, Woodward, a member of the University of Kentucky’s Class of 1963, along with 26 other UK alumni — including former Gov. Steve Beshear (1966) and actress Ashley Judd (2007) — were inducted into the university’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni.
“That’s quite an honor,” Woodward said. “That’s the highest honor they give their graduates. I’m very honored. It’s an elite group.”
UK has more than 27,000 graduates and only 333 have been inducted into the Hall since it was created in 1965, the university said.
“It makes you feel pretty special,” Woodward said.
UK says, “The alumni will be honored for their meaningful contributions to the commonwealth, nation and the world.”
The event, held every five years, was postponed last year due to pandemic restrictions.
“This is a great group that we’re putting forward,” Taunya Phillips, 2019-20 UK Alumni Association national president who served on the selection committee for the 2020 inductees, said in a news release. “The university has a wealth of people we could nominate for this honor, and some of the people who are going to be recognized this year I think really stand out,” she said. “They have done great things in the world of arts, acting, education, engineering and all sorts of different areas.
“UK produces great people, and (the Hall of Distinguished Alumni) allows us to recruit students, faculty and staff from everywhere. They want to come here and be a part of the University of Kentucky. It also encourages our current students and others to look at these people and aspire to their achievements.”
Woodward was chairman of the International Bluegrass Music Association during the first three years of its existence; a board member of the Country Music Association; a board member and chairman of the National Association of Recording Merchandisers; and a trustee and chairman of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Inc. magazine named him Entrepreneur of the Year in 1990.
