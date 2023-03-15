Terry Woodward, the Owensboro businessman who had instrumental roles building the city’s bluegrass bona fides, was inducted Tuesday into the city’s Walk of Fame.
A plaque in Woodward’s honor will be installed near the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, a facility Woodward helped raise money to build.
“It’s kind of funny; I’m the one who started the Walk of Fame,” Woodward said after Tuesday’s presentation at City Hall.
The Walk of Fame includes local celebrities, including Sen. Wendell Ford, Florence Henderson, NASCAR drivers Michael Waltrip and Darrell Waltrip, basketball players Cliff Hagan and Rex Chapman and musician Kevin Olusola.
“To be included in that group is something special,” Woodward told commissioners.
Walk of Fame inductees are Owensboro natives or people who spent their formative or creative years in the city. Their accomplishments must have had a national impact in the arts, culture, sciences, government, business, sports or other areas.
Mayor Tom Watson said Woodward, who worked for decades expanding bluegrass music in Owensboro, “laid the foundation” for the city being able to proclaim itself the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
Woodward helped bring the International Bluegrass Music Association to Owensboro in 1985, the year the city had its first bluegrass event. Woodward was chairman of the IBMA board and created the city’s original bluegrass museum in the RiverPark Center complex.
Woodward said his interest in bluegrass music came from being a member of the what was then the tourist commission.
More from this section
“We were looking for a project,” he said.
The organization hired a consultant, which didn’t generate any ideas. But Woodward, who knew bluegrass legend Bill Monroe had been born just down the road in Ohio County, saw a possibility.
Woodward, who owned record stores through Waxworks/Videoworks, was in the business of selling country music.
“I knew bluegrass was always a stepchild to the country music people,” he said. “I thought, ‘What do we have that no one else has?’ We took the idea that since bluegrass was a part of country music, but not a big part, maybe (bluegrass artists) needed their own identity.”
Woodward helped raise funds for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Today, in addition to being home to the Hall of Fame and Museum, the community hosts the annual ROMP festival, which draws bluegrass bands and fans from across the world.
The work making Owensboro a bluegrass destination is ongoing, Woodward said.
“What we are trying to do is grow the industry,” he said. “We are making some strides in that area.”
Woodward said he was honored to be added to the Walk of Fame for promoting the city’s connection to bluegrass.
“To take an idea and see it come to fruition is very rewarding for me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.