The McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, part of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Cooperative Extension Service, is looking to help people shape up for the spring and summer months.
The extension service began offering their first Free Progressive Exercises Series this week from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will continue each Monday until the week of May 2 at the extension office, 335 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
The type of exercises range from yoga, dance, body weight exercises and Pilates.
The exercise classes will be led by volunteer Megan Woosley, RN, BSN, MS, PMP and a certified personal trainer through International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA).
Woosley said the program was sparked due to the interest of others in the community after she and a small group of women went to Myer Creek Park on Monday nights last year to do Pilates outside.
While Woosley said it was a success, weather was a primary obstacle.
By the time fall came around, Woosley said that they were trying to figure out a space that was conducive to be able to meet long term.
Woosley personally has a soft spot for the world of health and fitness after going through a life-changing event when she was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis in her early 30s.
“The more my joints would swell and hurt, the less I would move and the more weight I would gain and the more depressed I would become …,” Woosley said. “...At my lowest point, I was like, ‘Lord, just let me be able to not be in a wheelchair by the time my son graduates.’ ”
After meeting with a rheumatologist and receiving a treatment plan, Woosley made it a goal to walk with her co-workers on their lunch break and be able to keep up. At first, Woosley’s feet would begin to hurt after the first 15 minutes but continued to persevere.
Woosley eventually joined a gym and met a trainer who taught her that she was capable of doing more than she thought when it came to exercise, such as lifting weights and doing push-ups and pull-ups; something she never thought she would see as “fun.”
“The only experience I ever had with exercise and fitness was the requirements that we had to meet in gym class,” Woosley said. “....Nobody taught me along the way about exercise and that exercise could be fun if you do it the right way.”
Woosley continued to work hard in her fitness journey for over two years and dropped over 100 pounds while finding enjoyment and appreciation for exercising through challenging herself by walking into different classes and learning the variety of styles that can be offered, which inspired her to create the series for the community.
“...The most important thing is that you figure out what you like to do,” Woosley said. “When I put this program together, that’s the way I designed it …. Now I have the confidence in myself and I’m comfortable walking into a class of people that I don’t know doing a type of class I have never done in my life. That takes a lot of guts — people can’t and won’t do that.”
The series will include exercises for beginners to advance, with each week progressing the cardio intensity with the end goal is to allow participants to have the opportunity to explore a variety of exercise techniques and figuring out what each person enjoys and would be willing to continue at the conclusion of the series.
Woosley assures that people do not need to be fitness gurus to attend.
“With this, we’re all starting out … at ground zero … and we start with the lesser exercises and we’re going to work our way all the way up slowly through the weeks,” Woosley said. “...The goal is that you say, ‘You know — I never even heard of Pilates before and I really think I like Pilates. Maybe I want to continue to do that. Maybe I want to go to the local Y or somewhere and explore a class.’ That’s what it’s about.”
When choosing the exercises for the series, Woosley wanted to start off with those that were more strength-based before heading into more cardio intensity as the weeks go by, while all the exercises will connect in some way.
With this program, Woosley hopes that people who may also have an ailment like herself do not see it as a hindrance.
“I want people to know I have psoriatic arthritis — my feet are deformed … but I still can do it,” Woosley said. “It’s about finding what works for one person doesn’t work for another. …It’s about teaching people basic form to do exercises safely and what styles they like.”
By the end of the seven weeks, Woosley hopes to see if the program can spin into something else that may be on a more regular rotation depending on the turnout and response.
Woosley said that she notes the vital importance of having a nutrition plan as well to work in conjunction with exercise and hopes to have a future program where she can incorporate the focus of nutrition into the mix.
Woosley notes that some folks may be resistant to come out and join the program but assures that everyone in the class will be on the same playing field even if it will be more individualized.
“I think one of the hesitations is when you go into something, you worry about, ‘Am I capable of doing this? Like, are they going to be pounding out 50 push ups and I can’t do three?,’ To walk into that situation is kind of intimidating to not know what to expect,” Woosley said. “...I stress — we’re all starting at ground zero, so we’re starting there together (and) as we go through the different poses (and) exercises, my goal is to show you the base way to do it and then I’ll show you a more advanced way. We’re not all going to be doing the exact same thing at the exact same time. …My goal is to show everybody that they can find their way that will work for them.”
Woosley said that people who are interested in attending will not have to call ahead to attend and that participants are not required to come to every session in the series.
It is recommended that those who plan to attend bring their own yoga mat for the first few weeks of the series but extras will be available for use at the extension office.
For more information, contact Woosley at 270-499-2806 or the extension office at 270-273-3690.
