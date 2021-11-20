Work has started on upgrading the county’s radio system for sheriff’s deputies and firefighters, with plans to have the new system up and running by next summer.
Jordan Johnson, assistant county treasurer for Daviess Fiscal Court, said workers have begun installing equipment on two towers and are waiting on permits before beginning construction on a third tower at the Daviess County landfill.
In 2019, county commissioners approved building a digital radio system, at an approximate cost of $6.46 million, to replace the outdated VHF radio system used by deputies and firefighters.
The current radio system runs on outdated and obsolete equipment. Responders have reported communication problems, such as not being able to reach the dispatch center or hear transmissions when they are using portable radios.
Johnson said the site for the tower has to be approved by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission and has be reviewed by federal officials for potential tribal artifacts. Planning officials have to review the tower plan, to determine if the tower will be spaced properly from an existing structure and road, Johnson said.
“That will all be finalized by the end of the year,” Johnson said, “once that’s finalized, I will bring a recommendation to the court on how to construct the tower.”
The county has leases to place communications equipment on two towers in southern and eastern Daviess County.
“We have gone ahead and started to mount equipment on the leased towers,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the goal is to have the tower built and the system ready for testing by summer.
“It will be testing (the system) in the spring and final testing in mid-summer,” he said.
City-county 911 director Paul Nave said the contractor will begin building the tower at the landfill in the next several months.
“My goal is to be live by spring or early summer,” Nave said.
Officials are only waiting for the permits for the tower to be approved.
“That’s the cog in the wheel that’s slowing the progress of the project down,” Nave said. “You have to go through so many regulatory steps. “
The current VHF radio system raises concerns whenever dispatch can’t communicate with deputies or firefighters, Nave said.
“My dispatchers, they are responsible” for emergency responders on calls, Nave said. “When we can’t hear them, it makes us sick to our stomachs.”
Nave said he’s “excited” about the new radio system.
“I know the fire departments can’t wait for it to come on line,” he said. “They are over-excited in anticipation to go to a more robust, solid radio, so they can communicate.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
