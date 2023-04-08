FIRE TRAINING CENTER

Crews from Danco Construction Inc. have demolished the fire tower, the old classroom building and moved dirt at the fire training center site near 14th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

After almost two years of discussion and planning, work to build a new fire training center is underway.

