After almost two years of discussion and planning, work to build a new fire training center is underway.
Crews from Danco Construction Inc. have demolished the fire tower, the old classroom building and moved dirt at the fire training center site near 14th Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard.
The only building on the site that will be kept is the ABC rentals building, which will be used as a Owensboro Fire Department classroom building while the new training center is built, and will be retained for equipment storage afterward.
“The demolition work should be completed next week,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Thursday.
Work installing the new foundation will start in the coming weeks, Hancock said.
“I’m vey pleased with Danco,” Hancock said. “They are doing a great job.”
The $5.525 million construction project is part of the city’s plan to renovate OFD stations and facilities. Renovations to Fire Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue were completed last year, and plans for renovating Fire Station 3 on Craven Avenue are being prepared.
The fire training center will include a new fire tower, a classroom facility with vehicle bays, and new training technology.
Firefighter training will continue at the ABC building and at fire stations, using mobile training devices. OFD Battalion Chief Colter Tate said previously the department will also look for vacant structures scheduled to be demolished to use for training.
“Colter Tate is more than ready to have the (new) facility set up, so he can continue his training with the firefighters,” Hancock said.
The ABC building will store equipment OFD after the new classroom building is completed.
Officials had debated demolishing the ABC building, but instead decided to make repairs and keep it for OFD storage, Hancock said.
“The building is in excellent shape,” Hancock said. The city’s Public Works Department “did some TLC” on the building, Hancock said.
The building will house what OFD doesn’t use regularly, but needs to be stored out of the elements, Hancock said.
The project is expected to take a year to complete.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
