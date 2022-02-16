RBS Design Group told the Daviess County Public School Board of Education on Tuesday that construction of the new Daviess County Middle School is on schedule to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
It also gave a progress report on the Apollo High School renovation, which is scheduled to be fully complete in 2024.
RBS, the architectural firm leading the two projects, also updated board members on change orders for the two projects, which resulted in a net deduction from the Apollo Phase 3 addition and an increase in cost for design changes to the new DCMS track.
Mike Ranney, principal architect with RBS, told board members the new bus loop at Apollo is being widened at a cost of $19,224 and a transformer blast wall was added at a cost of $13,584.54. Some of the soil stabilization allowance allotted to the project was not used, which amounted to a credit of $128,001.29 to the district.
It amounts to a net deduction of $95,192.75 for the Apollo Phase 3 project — the building of a new addition at the school, along Gemini Drive. The cost of Phase 3 was $11.5 million.
Ranney said some design changes were needed at the DCMS track because architects and engineers “didn’t fully understand” the space needed for some track and field events, like the high jump, long jump and others.
“Going back we will have to do a redesign to make everything fit,” he said.
The cost for the track is $201,921.40, of which RBS and American Engineers will pay $8,644.94 to offset added expenses for the redesign.
Board members asked about the timeline of the DCMS project to confirm it would be complete by August.
“It’s tight for completion,” Ranney said. “We are still pushing for August, but it won’t be 100% complete by then.” The project is expected to be substantially complete, which will allow students to move in before some detail work is finished.
The Apollo project is more extensive and is being completed over several phases.
Work on Phase 4 began at the end of December, which is the demolition and restructuring of the school’s pods. Each pod is scheduled to be remodeled over the course of a semester, beginning now through next summer. Then work will begin on the gymnasium, the front “atrium/dome,” the commons and administration area, and the kitchen.
The project is expected to be complete by summer of 2024, Jeanie Cannon, RBS project coordinator, told board members.
Board members also are considering approving a new sign for Daviess County High School. It will cost $50,680. The sign at the school was purchased in 2003, according to Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance.
Also discussed was the need for a new English teacher for the English Language Learner students because there are 700 ELL students in the district. That number is expected to continue growing, said Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent of human services.
All of the items discussed are subject to board approval at its 4:30 p.m. Thursday meeting at the district central office, 1622 Southeastern Parkway.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
