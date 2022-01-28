Owensboro Police Department Officer Sal Castro began working with students before he ever put on a police uniform or moved to Owensboro.
Castro, OPD’s school resource office at Owensboro Middle School, got his first experience with education in Yuma, Arizona, where he worked with new students to test their English skills. At the school, he met his future wife, Kendra.
“We shared a space at the school,” Castro said last week.
Kendra, a speech therapist, is an Owensboro native. After Castro finished his degree in criminal justice, the couple started talking about moving to Kentucky. Initially, they landed in Louisville, where Castro worked as a security officer at a school before being hired by the Louisville Metro Police Department. But, then, his career path changed.
“One weekend, we were at (Kendra’s) mom’s in Owensboro. I looked at the paper and saw they were hiring at OPD,” Castro said. “I said, ‘Honey, do you want to move back to Owensboro?’ ”
OPD extended an offer, and Castro joined the force in 2011. Castro’s family is still in Arizona, so Castro, his wife and two children go visit twice a year.
“I still miss it, especially when it’s cold” in Owensboro, Castro said. “Owensboro is my community now. My kids live here, and I work here.”
Castro’s wife works for Owensboro Public Schools.
Like all new officers, Castro started his OPD career in patrol.
“My first call, I was a nervous wreck,” he said. People you meet while on patrol “know if you’re new.”
“It was a little daunting in the beginning, but slowly but surely you start building that officer presence,” Castro said. “You’re more sure of yourself.”
Castro believes “everyone wants to be treated with respect and dignity,” and he has met with people who said he has made a difference in their lives.
“(One man said), ‘Do you remember me? You saved my life. You were praying for me when we were going to jail, and that showed me you were treating me like a human being. That made me realize police officers are good people,’ ” Castro recalled.
“You get the bad talk about police officers, but I’m just trying to help people out,” Castro said. “That makes it just worthwhile.”
Castro later became one of the department’s D.A.R.E. officers, teaching students about the dangers of substance abuse. As a school resource officer, Castro said his job is to provide security to the school, while working with students. That work can vary from presenting to a classroom to chatting with the students or taking to them about their problems.
“My normal day is, I come in and I’m in the gym with the kids,” he said. “During class change, I’m walking the hallways, and during lunch, I’m in the gym and cafeteria.”
There’s a strict line about what an SRO will do at a school.
“Any time there’s an issue that is just a school issue, they don’t get me involved,” he said. When a situation does call for his attention, Castro said a goal is help the student learn from his or her mistakes, while letting them know “you are going to make mistakes in life.”
“We’re understanding.”
Reaching some students can take effort.
“In the schools, it’s a bit easier, but there are some students who have had a bad, bad experience” with law enforcement, Castro said. “When they see me, I’m just a police officer, I’m not Sal Castro, a husband and father.”
Castro said he tries to show students he’s not just a person in a uniform.
“I try to be silly,” he said. “I tell students, ‘If being silly and embarrassing myself makes you laugh, I’m for it.’
“I let them see the human side of me. Even during lunch, they’ll come talk to me. I always tell them I have an open door policy.
“I love my work, and I’m passionate about it, but first and foremost I’m a husband and a dad.”
The large round table in Castro’s office, decorated with a blue police strip, is a place where students can come chat or talk about their problems.
“I have kids come up and say, ‘I have this going on,’ or ‘My mom doesn’t understand what I’m going through,’ ” he said. “I tell kids, ‘Middle school is tough, because you’re going from elementary school to another world.’
“I understand, because I was there. I’m 40 now, but I was a middle schooler once as well.”
James Mayse
