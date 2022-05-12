Crews have been begun work relocating utilities for the first phase of the Kentucky 54 widening project to begin.

Utility relocation is the first step of the project, which is scheduled to be done in phases. The first phase, from the U.S. 60 overpass to Bold Forbes Way, will begin in the fall.

Keirsten Jaggers, spokeswoman for the state highway department in Madisonville, said people who regularly travel along Kentucky 54 should expect delays and plan accordingly.

The project will consist of four segments and, depending on the traffic count, could involve the addition of through lanes, adding turning lanes, widening lanes and adding shoulders — basically across-the-board upgrades to address the growth of the area, officials said previously.

The project will eventually widen Kentucky 54 all the way to Jack Hinton Road.

Information from the Transportation Cabinet said Segment One is expected to cost $15.5 million for construction. The total cost for Segment Two is $12.6 million, while Segment Three is anticipated to cost $10.9 million, and Segment Four will cost S19.9 million.

Jaggers said there’s no set date for utility relocation to be complete.

“It’s really hard with utilities” to set a end time, Jaggers said. “Just as soon as you think you’ve got them all, there’s another utility line, which is frustrating for everybody.”

When widening of the first stage begins, it will likely take two “construction seasons,” which Jaggers said lasts from April to November. When crews start this fall, they’ll work “as long as the weather holds,” Jaggers said.

The utilities along the roadway are being relocated by the utility companies, who have their own projects to tackle, Jaggers said.

“A lot of times, the utility companies are bogged down on other stuff,” she said. “Their schedule can slow down things.”

People should expect delays when traveling in the area, Jaggers said.

“It will take people a little while to realize they have to leave early” and given themselves more travel time along the roadway, Jaggers said. “It’s frustrating, but there’s only one way to build a road.”

