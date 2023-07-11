CHURCHILL PARK

View of a renovated kitchen space in an apartment at Churchill Park in Owensboro.

 Photo submitted

The Housing Authority of Owensboro is on schedule to complete the $53 million Churchill Park project, which includes entire renovations of some buildings and the construction of new, accessible units for people with disabilities.

Shauna Boom, the housing authority’s executive director, said Monday residents are moving into the renovated apartments as they are completed, and the new buildings are expected to open in the first part of 2024.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.