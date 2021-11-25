Progress is being made at the Daviess County Landfill on a new 16.6-acre contained cell that was approved by Daviess Fiscal Court in May.
In a recent video posted to the Fiscal Court Facebook page, Robbie Hocker said that crews are in the process of working on the second “valley” of the new contained cell.
“We are trying to get done, and hopefully we will have it done by the end of the next year, or the following year to have all this done,” he said.
If mother nature cooperates and crews can complete work on the second valley in the 16.6-acre contained cell by spring, then work can move on to adding a base rock, then the liner that serves as a sandwich bag of sorts for the landfill.
“We are hauling this material out, which is shale, which this was mined by Green Coal Co. years ago,” Hocker said. “It has worked out good for us. We use this material to make clay, because we don’t have clay.”
Hocker said the excavating work will continue throughout the winter at the county owned-and-operated landfill at 7772 Kentucky 815.
“We are going to have to have a lot of material,” Hocker said.
The new contained cell, which is the ninth expansion at the landfill, will require 52,000 cubic yards of two-inch minus gravel and 13,000 cubic yards of the smaller half-inch minus gravel to line its base.
“I hope by spring we will come back and dress everything up and call in the liner people to put down our 60 mil liner,” Hocker said.
A pipe will also be placed along the bottom of the new contained cell’s valleys to collect the leachate, which is liquid that enters the landfill. Once collected, the leachate is then hauled to a Regional Water Resource Agency facility for treatment.
Daviess Fiscal Court voted unanimously in May to approve a control and quality assurance and construction management assistance services agreement with Weaver Consultants Group, which has an office in Frankfort, for the contained landfill expansion.
Hocker said the 900-acre facility has a long way to go before it is filled up.
“We do an annual survey each year, and right now they are projecting that at the current rate we are taking trash, (it will be) 2044 before this thing would fill up,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
