Work on the city’s downtown indoor sports complex is slated to begin in August, and designers are currently working to determine which sports the facility will accommodate.

City commissioners voted last month to bond the downtown sports complex, which will be built in the 500 block of West Third Street. The city has purchased multiple properties for the sports complex, which has an estimated cost of $18 million.

