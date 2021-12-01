Work on Owensboro Fire Department Station 2 is underway, and the project could be completed sooner than expected.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Tuesday that demolition work has been done on the exterior wall where the the fire station will be expanded. The foundation has been marked out, but not yet poured.
When complete, the East Parrish Avenue station will have expanded living quarters and locker rooms for male and female firefighters, while the rest of the interior space will be renovated.
“It will be more accommodating for the fire department,” Hancock said.
The station is being expanded by 1,200 feet. The city awarded the contract to Q&S Contracting of Sebree in October. Q&S submitted the low bid of $785,000.
“They have done quite a bit of demolition,” Hancock said. “They are making pretty good progress.”
The project is anticipated to take four to six months. In the meantime, firefighters have moved out of Station 2 and are working out of a temporary station in the former Valor Oil building, which is also on East Parrish Avenue.
“I would say (contractors) are on schedule for where they should be on the project,” Hancock said. “They estimated four to six months, but it may be closer to the four-month range.
“We have done quite a few projects with Q&S, and they have always delivered a quality product, and have been within schedule.”
City Fire Chief James Howard said the temporary fire station is working well for the department.
“My big concern is public safety, and getting my crew settled to a new location where they could make runs in a timely fashion,” Howard said.
