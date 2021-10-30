Riverfront Brio plans to apply for a foundation permit within 10 days for its 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
The five-story hotel on the west side of the lot and apartments on the east side will combine for a $50-million project, Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, said Friday.
Riverfront Brio is part of the Gulfstream umbrella.
Ray said plans call for the hotel to be open by the end of 2023.
But weather and supply chain issues could affect that, he said.
There are huge shortages now of insulation and other building materials, Ray said.
Pilings have to be driven into the ground to reach bedrock 80 to 100 feet below the surface to support downtown buildings.
The Hampton Inn & Suites, for instance, had 231 pilings.
So, Ray said it will likely be spring before people see the hotel rising vertically.
In the middle of the block, between the hotel and apartments, plans call for open green space with a park-like atmosphere, Ray said.
That courtyard will also have restaurants and retail space.
The 245-vehicle parking garage will be on the south side of the block along Third Street, beneath both the apartments and the hotel.
“We hope it’s going to be a good attraction,” Ray said. “The courtyard will be very inviting to folks at the Owensboro Convention Center.”
City and convention officials have said since the Executive Inn Rivermont, with its 600 rooms, closed in 2008, that downtown needs more hotel rooms to attract larger conventions.
The Hampton Inn & Suites has 150 rooms, and the Holiday Inn has 123.
With the 121-room Home2 Suites, there will be 394 rooms beside and across from the convention center.
Ray said Superhost Hospitality of Naperville, Illinois, will operate the new hotel.
That company also operates the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Gateway Commons.
“They’ll make a great partner with the convention center,” Ray said.
Ground was broken for the Home2 Suites in June 2019, after two years of behind-the-scenes work.
At the time, they were talking about a 12- to 15-story complex with the parking garage beneath the hotel.
In 2020, when construction was to begin, the coronavirus hit and devastated the hotel industry.
Riverfront Brio decided to wait until the hospitality industry recovered before starting the project.
At the time, Ray said the hotel will have positive effects on the local economy, including more hotel space downtown, which will allow the convention center and other local entities to lobby for bigger recreational events.
The hotel will also have an impact on local businesses, such as restaurants.
“It just brings that much more of an impact to those local establishments,” he said. “So we’re excited to see more traffic in general downtown.”
Home2 Suites by Hilton is an all-suite extended-stay hotel featuring contemporary accommodations and customizable guest room design, according to Hilton’s website, and will include fully accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, workout spaces, indoor parking and is even pet-friendly.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
