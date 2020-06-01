Construction of Hancock County Public Library’s Lewisport branch may begin in mid-June.
The library’s board of directors voted unanimously recently to approve a bid of about $2 million from Jacobs Group General Contractors of Buckner, Kentucky, to build the 8,450-square-foot facility, said Tina Snyder, HCPL director.
“Our architects thought (the Jacobs Group bid) was very positive, based on other projects they are working on,” Snyder said.
Seven companies presented bids for the project, Snyder said.
The highest came in at more than $2.5 million.
Jacobs Group was the lowest bidder.
Library and Jacobs Group officials have scheduled a pre-construction meeting for Monday June 1. Snyder expects the company to break ground shortly after.
According to Jacobs Group’s website, the company has built more than 360 dental offices nationwide. It also builds medical clinics, restaurants, senior living facilities and multi-tenant commercial facilities.
The company currently has construction projects in 41 states.
Construction of the new Lewisport library is expected to take about a year.
Snyder said several local vendors were on Jacobs Group’s subcontractor list, which should contribute to the region’s economy.
The money to pay for the branch will come from a bond issue.
Snyder feels HCPL’s Hawesville library may be paid off by the end of 2021, prior to the first payment being due on the Lewisport branch in 2022.
In October, the HCPL board learned it had received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to build an outdoor programming space at the Lewisport facility.
Earlier, library officials found out the outdoor space cost too much for the new library’s budget, Snyder said. The HCPL board of directors had placed a ceiling of $2.5 million on the project.
HCPL partnered with the city of Lewisport and sought help from the Green River Area Development District to apply for a federal grant to pay for the outdoor programming space.
The new facility will be built where the former Lewisport Elementary School was located, which is across from the Lewisport City Hall. The current library branch is in the city hall building.
The library bought the former school and razed it to make way for the new library.
“We’re excited,” Snyder said of nearing the construction phase. “It’s been 10 years in the making.”
