Motorists on Frederica Street should start noticing changes on the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica soon.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, said Friday, “We hired an Evansville company, Elite Environmental, yesterday” to finish removing the asbestos from the final two floors of the 180,000-square-foot former Texas Gas Transmission Corp. office building.
The second, third and fourth floors of the building are already asbestos free, he said. But the first floor and the basement still have to be done.
It’s painstaking work, Ray said.
“It takes forever,” he said. “Asbestos has to be hand-scraped from every square inch of the building. It was sprayed on.”
The asbestos has to then be double-bagged and taken to a proper disposal site, Ray said.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, everything came to a halt, he said.
Ray said Elite Environmental is ready to apply for a state permit, which should take about 10 days to receive. The physical work of removing the asbestos should take about 30 weeks to complete, he said. That’s roughly seven months — or early spring of 2022.
Ray said the property has looked bad in recent months because little work could be done on the building last year.
“We don’t want it to be another Gabe’s Tower,” he said. “We’re better corporate citizens than that.”
Gabe’s Tower, a 13-story silo-shaped hotel built in 1963, had been empty for 15 years before it was razed last summer.
The building at 3800 Frederica has been empty since 2013 when what’s now Boardwalk Pipeline Partners/Texas Gas Transmission opened its new offices at 610 W. Second St.
Matt Hayden and Jack Wells bought the property in 2012 so Boardwalk could move. They then sold it to Owensboro Public Schools. But the state wouldn’t approve OPS’ plans.
So, Hayden and Wells bought it back in 2017, with plans to turn the property into The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica, a mixed-use development.
And work on the building began the following year.
So far, a car wash, a strip center with Azzip Pizza, Klutch Barber Shop and a combo Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery that’s slated to open next month have been built there.
And a new home for Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is under construction there.
Ray said people have called complaining about how the property looks. But he said after he explains what’s been happening, they are understanding.
He said the building will be stripped to the steel beams and concrete and then rebuilt, much like what the company did with the Alorica Building downtown.
Ray said the company is designing the top three floors of the building and is putting together a concept plan for the future.
He expects a public-private partnership.
Ray said all the glass will be removed from the building in the coming months.
“It’s a monumental concept,” he said. “Millions have been spent already. There’s still a ton of work to do, and it’s extremely expensive. But there’s a lot of potential there.”
The old Texas Gas headquarters was designed by the architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, then the largest group of architects dedicated exclusively to modern architecture.
Robert K. Posey, one of the associate partners, was project manager and coordinator on the building.
He was one of the “Monuments Men” who helped save art treasures in Europe during World War II.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
