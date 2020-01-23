The firm chosen to replace outdated communications equipment at the Daviess County Detention Center was at work at the jail on Wednesday and was expected to have the new gear operating by the end of the day.
The jail’s issue, when deputies are sometimes unable to talk to the control centers on their radios, are part of a larger communication problem county officials are examining. Last year, Fiscal Court contracted with a consultant to determine what was causing problems law enforcement officers and emergency responders were experiencing while trying to communicate with the 911 dispatch center from their portable radios.
One of the problems that consultants from Trott Communications Group found was that much of the communication equipment and many of the radios being used were no longer being supported by vendors or were obsolete. Sgt. Zach Ezell, who has been overseeing the upgrade project for the jail, said the equipment being replaced there is older than the jail itself.
“The antenna and some of the old equipment was relocated from the old facility,” which used to be in downtown Owensboro, Ezell said. The current jail on Kentucky 144 opened in 2001.
When the project was discussed last year, officials from Trott Communications estimated the cost of the fix at the jail would be $40,000. Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the actual cost was lower than anticipated.
“I think it ended up costing $11,000,” he said.
Ezell said workers from Ohio Valley 2-Way Radio would have the new radio equipment in the jail’s Building 1 functioning on Wednesday. In addition to the equipment being outdated, the thick, reinforced walls of the jail interfere with transmissions from radios, he said.
The communications issues were sporadic, Ezell said. “It’s not like our deputies couldn’t get anything out that they needed to,” he said. “... With the new equipment, it should eliminate all of the dead areas in our facility.”
Communication issues in Building 2 and Building 3 will be addressed by changing radio frequencies, Ezell said.
Jailer Art Maglinger said fixing the communication problem was “a safety and security” issue for staff and inmates. Installing a new antenna on Building 1 should also allow deputies who are guarding inmates at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to radio the jail.
“If there is an incident (with an inmate at Owensboro Health), it would be nice to have an open line of communication rather than having to go to your cell phone,” he said.
The improvements at the jail are likely only temporary. Ezell said the jail will be part of whatever solution Fiscal Court chooses on how to deal with radio issues countywide.
Officials could replace the current conventional radio system with new VHF equipment or could build a more advanced system similar to the city of Owensboro’s. Both systems are estimated to cost millions of dollars.
Fiscal Court members will hold a work session Thursday, Jan. 23, to get answers from Trott officials.
Mattingly said the hope is officials will decide what system they want to invest in “prior to us putting together a budget.”
“We need to have something pretty firm by the first of April,” Mattingly said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
