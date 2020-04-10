State officials expanded workers’ compensation benefits to new groups of employees, who are at higher risk of being exposed to the coronavirus and may need to be quarantined.
A new executive order provides benefits to residents who work in child care, grocery, postal service, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, child advocacy, corrections officers, social workers, and members of the military and National Guard.
“This is a group of people who are on the front lines as well,” said La Tasha Buckner, Gov. Andy Beshear’s chief of staff.
In the past, benefits were offered to emergency management personnel, first responders, health care workers and firefighters who needed to be quarantined after exposure to COVID-19.
Buckner said the new categories of workers will qualify even if they are asymptomatic but have been exposed to the virus. The workers’ comp application process has been streamlined so benefits will arrive sooner.
However, she said, employers are still free to oppose claims.
During his Thursday press conference, Beshear reported 134 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 1,452.
Also, he announced six more deaths. To date, 77 Kentuckians have died.
Those numbers may seem high, Beshear said, but new cases are growing at a slower pace in Kentucky than in other states. He credited residents who embrace his “healthy at home” initiative and who practice social distancing when they must venture out for food and other supplies.
“You’re doing a great job,” he told listeners.
Beshear said Vice President Mike Pence called Wednesday and mentioned how effective Kentucky has been at keeping confirmed COVID-19 cases down. The two also discussed much-needed medical supplies and other topics.
In other business, Beshear announced the closure of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Natural Bridge State Resort Park.
“We have seen crowds gather in a way we have to take action,” Beshear said.
He warned residents not to use state parks as gathering spots or more of them will close as a result.
During the press conference, Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Education & Workforce Development Cabinet, gave an update on unemployment claims.
Before March 16, Benton said, the department received an average of 1,342 calls per day. After that date, the average call volume skyrocketed to 83,416 per day.
The department has added about 1,200 employees to answer phones in the past 10 days.
“We’ve seen progress,” Benton said. “We’ve been answering more calls than we did the day before.”
Unemployment benefit claims have soared, too.
In March 2019, residents filed 9,079 claims. By comparison, residents filed 168,789 claims last month.
During the first eight days of this month, more than 127,470 claims were filed.
Benton also announced the state has received the federal funding stream that will provide unemployed workers an additional $600 per week. Those payments started Thursday, retroactive to March 29.
They will come automatically to everyone drawing unemployment benefits, so there is no need to reapply for the additional benefit. Residents should expect a separate payment to be made from the normal unemployment payment.
Regionally, Green River District Health Department reported four new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. There was one in Daviess County, two in Henderson and one in Webster.
The total number of cases diagnosed in the district now stands at 119. Of those, 46 residents have recovered.
Muhlenberg County Health Department confirmed seven new cases, bringing its total to 40.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
