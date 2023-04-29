The Owensboro Area Central Labor Council hosted the annual Workers’ Memorial ceremony Friday at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
The national day of remembrance is April 28, the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) of 1970 went into effect.
Jamie Link, secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, spoke at the event, along with Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen and Andy Meserve, president of the local Labor Council and president of USW Local 9423.
“When you leave your family and say, ‘I’ll see you when I get off work,’ we know all too often that return trip is not made,” Castlen said. “For all those who have worked in legislation over the years to make sure that things improve, I say thank you.”
Meserve said the purpose of gathering every year is to honor all workers who have died on the job.
“In 2022, 343 workers died each day on average from hazardous work conditions,” he said.
Link said as mourning occurs across the country for those who have lost their lives on the job, it is also a time for recommitment.
“It is our moral obligation and our duty,” he said. “No parent should lose a son or a daughter in the workplace. No child should lose a parent in the workplace. No family member or community should lose a loved one due to unsafe conditions in the workplace.”
In Kentucky, there are fewer fatalities due to workplace conditions, Link said.
“According to the Education and Labor Cabinet’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, 36 workplace fatalities were reported in 2022, which was down from 2021,” he said. “But those 36 fatalities are no less heartbreaking and are completely unacceptable.”
During the memorial, a bell was rang in honor of those Kentuckians who lost their lives on the job in 2022 while their names were called.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Central Labor Council, said this year’s list was the smallest since the first memorial service, which was held in 1990 at Smothers Park.
The local Labor Council erected the memorial monument on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn in 2002. The monument reads:
“Mourn for the dead, fight for the living. For all those who died earning a living, because all work is honorable.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.