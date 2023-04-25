Jamie Link, secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, and Bill Londrigan, president of the Kentucky AFL-CIO, are scheduled to speak at the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council’s Workers Memorial Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.
The ceremony will be at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
The AFL-CIO says Workers Memorial Day was first observed in 1989.
It’s observed nationally on April 28 — the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 went into effect and when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed in 1971.
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Central Labor Council, said OSHA promised “every worker the right to a safe job — a fundamental right in every workplace.”
She said, “The law was won because of the tireless efforts of the labor movement and their allies for action from the federal government to protect working people especially those workers too afraid, too badly treated or too abused to fight for their own protection and immigrants welcomed into this country to be maltreated in unsafe work places. Since then, unions and our allies tirelessly work to make sure the safety rules and protections are in place and followed and to insure continued improvement in the workplace. Still, each year thousands of workers are killed and millions more suffer injury or illness because of dangerous working conditions. So many were preventable.
“Unfortunately, many of the laws are too weak and OSHA and the Mine Safety and Health Administration lack the resources they need to protect workers. Many work sites never see OSHA in their workplace.
“During the ceremony, we will read the names of all Kentuckians killed on the job in 2022. Thankfully, this is the smallest list of fatalities we’ve had since the first memorial ceremony, but it’s still too long and sadly there is more than one local name.”
She said that during the ceremony family members of workers injured or killed on the job will be invited to speak about that person “or the effect the accident has had on them or their family.”
The Central Labor Council erected the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the courthouse lawn in 2002 at a cost of $10,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.