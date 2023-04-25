Jamie Link, secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, and Bill Londrigan, president of the Kentucky AFL-CIO, are scheduled to speak at the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council’s Workers Memorial Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony will be at the Workers’ Memorial Monument on the corner of Third and Allen streets.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

