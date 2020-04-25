In a normal year, the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council would have had its annual ceremony at the Workers Memorial Monument on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn on Friday night to remember those who died on the job during the past year.
But this is not a normal year.
“With the pandemic, we have naturally canceled the ceremony,” Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Labor Council, said in an email.
“We do have plans and hopes of having the ceremony later in the year,” she said. “Possibly in conjunction with the Labor Day Picnic. But that’s going to have to be a wait-and-see.”
Haynes said, “Workers Memorial Day is very personnel to me because there were two fatalities at my workplace and because my brother was killed on the job.”
She said, “It’s especially sad because so many workers are again being put in harm’s way just doing their job.”
Haynes said, “As you know, it took the tragedy of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire and the deaths of so many workers to get the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration going. And it appears to me that if better precautions aren’t put into place, we again are putting employees in very real danger.”
The Triangle Shirtwaist Co. factory in New York City burned on March 25, 1911, killing 145 workers.
Haynes said since public ceremonies can’t be held this month, the state AFL-CIO will host a Facebook Live event at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We will commemorate those workers who lost their lives in 2019 and also commemorate those workers who have passed as a result of COVID-19,” she said.
The link for the Facebook Live event is https://www.facebook.com/aflciaky/posts/2883273591788744.
The AFL-CIO says Workers Memorial Day was first observed in 1989.
The local labor council began its observance in 1999.
And in 2002, the council erected a $10,500 monument on the courthouse lawn.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
