Workforce Solutions, a branch of Owensboro Technical and Community College, is hosting a variety of courses and programs that seeks to combat the local and national worker shortage.

Workforce Solutions provides “hands-on” instruction for in phlebotomy, nursing and mechanical and electrical skills.

“We are called the development and research part of OCTC,” said Sheri Plain, director of community, workforce and economic development, “meaning we’ll try out new programs or, in particular, when it comes to healthcare, we provide shorter-term credentials that we hope either feeds someone into a job and/or feeds them into another college.

“We focus a lot more on job, workforce development, but we are a part of the college.”

Workforce Solutions is hosting a job and skill fair on June 7. The fair was requested by Workforce Solutions’ partner, Signature HealthCare, to seek out prospective hires for its long-term care facilities.

Allyson Sanders, industry program coordinator at Workforce Solutions, said they have been partnered with Signature HealthCare for a couple years, and that they are one of the largest long-term facilities in the area.

“That was part of the birth of the job fair,” Sanders said. “They want to partner with us … because they know a lot of great students come out of our program.”

Sanders said the job fair will include such incentives as sign-on bonuses, and are looking to hire for numerous positions, including certified nursing assistants, Kentucky medication aides, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses.

Antoine Smith-Rouse, employer liaison and career navigator at Workforce Solutions, said the job fair has multiple purposes.

“Signature, and many of our partners, build the talent they already have, but then they also still have external (need),” Smith-Rouse said.

“They’re always going to need people,” Sanders said. “There’s always going to be a shortage; there’s never going to be enough.”

The job fair will have five sessions in order offer attendees individual assistance.

Sanders said the job fair is not the only thing the college does to combat worker shortages.

Workforce Solutions offers customized classes for individuals to earn credentials in their current jobs, or to move up to the next job. Sanders said the classes are very well attended.

“(The employers) pay for their students to take classes here to become credentialed employees,” Sanders said. “Usually with that, it’s a pay bump, they get skilled up. These people work for (Signature HealthCare and other partners) essentially, and they’re giving them more than just a paycheck. So it’s a really great thing that they invest in their employees and that they look to the community college to answer their questions.”