Working dog: local family receives service dog after long wait

Wherever Mycayla Mitchell has gone recently, she’s had a new shadow — Bentley, a 19-month-old goldendoodle that she and her father recently traveled to Florida to retrieve from a trainer.
Bentley is a service dog that eventually will be able to assist the 20-year-old with her daily seizures. When Mitchell was a child she was diagnosed with polymicrogyria, a condition that creates excessive folding in the brain and an abnormally thick cortex. She began having seizures at 3 months old.
Her father, Chuck Mitchell, helps Mycayla train with Bentley daily. The dog received a lot of training in Florida, where he was raised, which included the Mitchells sending items of clothing and rags with Mycayla’s scent to Bentley throughout the past year.
Now that Bentley is with Mycayla, he still needs to train to bond with her and ensure he can assist her before and after she has seizures.
The Mitchells picked Bentley out from pictures shortly after he was born. They put down a deposit of $6,500 to purchase the dog but held a number of fundraisers over the past 19 months to help raise the remainder needed to bring Bentley home. Bentley cost $20,000.
“We just want to thank everyone who helped us get to this point,” said Chuck Mitchell. “It’s been such a long process, and we have a lot more work to do.”
Shannon Mitchell, Mycayla’s mother, said this has been a lengthy process, but it will hopefully provide her daughter with a better quality of life and make her day-to-day living safer and easier.
“The ideal goal is for Bentley to alert her when she’s about to have a seizure, so she can get to a safe spot,” Shannon Mitchell said, adding that a big concern when her daughter has a seizure is falling and injuring herself.
This type of training is called scent training, and it involves the Mitchells training Bentley to Mycayla’s scent while she’s having a seizure. After she has a seizure, they wipe her down with a clean cloth, which is used to help the dog detect that particular smell. Once he recognizes that, he will eventually be able to alert her when a seizure is on the horizon.
Bentley also is being trained to protect Mycayla while she’s in the middle of a seizure by lying on her or near her to protect her from falls or other dangers.
“When she moves, he moves,” Shannon Mitchell said. “He’s pretty glued to her and doing really well so far.”
One of the toughest things about having Bentley is adapting to the fact that he’s not a typical house pet. His main job is to focus on Mycayla and work on helping her through her seizures, so it can be difficult not to treat him like a “regular dog,” Shannon Mitchell said.
When Bentley’s service dog vest is on, it’s all business, she said, but Mycayla can and does “love on him.”
In fact, bonding with the dog in that manner is also important, said Chuck Mitchell.
“Right now we’re really working on that bond,” he said. “He’s learning her mannerisms, so he can better help her.”
Mycayla likes having Bentley and said when she first met him in person she was nervous and tense. Now that she’s been with him a few days, they are warming up to one another.
“It’s been really good,” she said, adding that he will be a big help for her.
