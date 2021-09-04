I’m not sure how, when or why Labor Day got connected to barbecues, but I am guessing maybe it has something to do with it being pretty much the last three-day weekend of the summer, so everyone wants to take advantage of one last chance to get together with family, friends and neighbors.
I will hint around to find out if my son or son-in-law will be firing up their grills, and if so, I might mosey over to pick up a hot dog and chips or potato salad or baked beans or whatever sides they might be serving, and just make a real holiday out of the occasion.
This reminds me: There was a recent headline warning that eating a single hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life expectancy, but that is a threat that I will disregard with wild abandon, to say the least.
I’m not arguing with the fundamental principles of the study, which assigned a “plus” or “minus” score to a variety of foods based on their health benefits (or detriments). Fruit is supposed adds sand to your hourglass; processed foods take away.
Who cares. Estimating that I eat maybe five hot dogs a year, that’s a grand total of 180 minutes, or three hours. Which means I might die at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.
I guess I was really playing with fire all those years I spent at the ballfields when my kids were younger, eating several meals a week out of the concession stands, but that was time well spent however you want to calculate it.
So I’ll take my chances; pass the hot dogs.
But the main point here is that Labor Day is a terrific little holiday, greatly underrated.
It comes at the perfect time, just right for all the kids, parents and most workers who need to step back and take a breath — a deep, unmasked breath in the safe environment of our own backyards — and treat ourselves to a day free from labor, work and worry.
As for me, I will hurry through my weekend chores this morning, just so I can loaf around all day Monday without the distraction of a nagging conscience. Who knows, maybe I might even get a head start and get everything done on Friday night so I can enter the three-day weekend with a spirit of free, free, freedom.
The weather forecast is optimistic, and I have promised my dog that if it holds true, we might go for not just one, but maybe even two walks a day. He is delirious with joy at this pronouncement … which doesn’t really mean anything, because he dances with delight every time I speak to him, regardless of whether I am offering to grill a big steak just for him or telling him to move his big caboose out of the way.
And so speaking once again of that grill, I don’t have one.
I used to. I had two, in fact. One was a gas grill with a line that connected directly to the gas meter on the side of my house. I never used this thing, convinced that turning it on would blow up the house. Gas and electricity are two things I don’t mess with.
The other grill was a small, cheap, portable charcoal grill. This was much more my speed, as I could dump a few briquettes into it along with a couple of wadded-up sheets of newspaper, light the paper with a match and then wait until the charcoal got good and hot.
I only used this thing a couple of times as it was messy and awkward. It did all right for hot dogs, but burgers took forever, and were always cooked unevenly, burned on the outside and raw on the inside, and then there was the worry about how to get rid of the smoldering embers, so I ended up dumping them in a bucket of water, which eventually rusted out the bottom and so you know what, maybe I’ll just save myself the trouble and the 36 minutes of risk and just drive to my son or son-in-law’s house and see what’s cooking over there.
That’s pretty much all the labor I want to deal with on a holiday weekend anyway.
