In July 2017, the American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole XII came to the Owensboro Convention Center, bringing 380 players from 27 states to town.
The championships will return to the convention center on July 25-29, 2023.
This time, they’re expecting 800 players from nearly all 50 states to be competing for the title.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “It’s going to fill up our hotels, put money into our restaurants and, since the tournament is streamed, will serve as great exposure for our city.”
The ACO has continued to have smaller tournaments in Owensboro through the years.
“Owensboro has become like a second home for our organization,” Frank Geers, ACO president, said in a news release. “It’s welcoming, easy to work with and located right in the middle of the United States, making it the perfect place to hold a world championship.”
The organization was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Milford, Ohio, near Cincinnati.
Competitors next summer are expected to range in age from 12 to 80.
Cornhole is described as a “lawn game in which players take turns throwing bags of corn or bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores three points, while one on the platform scores one point. Play continues until a team or player reaches the score of 21.”
More from this section
It’s similar to horseshoes and washer pitching.
Crain Ervin, the reigning ACO King of Cornhole, said in a news release, “I am excited to defend the crown in a city that’s been so great to me and my family. I love the facility.”
Jeff Esposito, general manager of the convention center, said the ACO will have a smaller tournament there on Jan. 5-6.
“With the world event coming later in the year, we expect the event in January to be a large event,” he said. “These events are perfect examples that our venue is truly a multiuse facility.”
Chandler Jones, an ACO player from Alaska, has competed in Owensboro before.
“I loved Owensboro,” he said in a news release. “It’s about growth and putting Alaska on the map. Alaska is years behind the lower 48 on everything, so it’s about playing at the higher level and bringing that experience and knowledge back to Alaska to grow the sport.”
Russell Tabers, an ACO pro and official, said in a news release that the convention center is “the best venue in the country. Owensboro has always treated us well, and the venue has reasonable prices on great food. Beer prices are good with two great hotels on either side. Right down the street is some great BBQ at Old Hickory or Moonlite.”
Admission is free for spectators.
