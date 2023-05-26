RE-ENACTMENT

Bob Hurley repositions during the World War II re-enactment last year at Elizabethtown Nature Park. The annual event returns Saturday with a special exhibition firing of a World War II Tiger tank Friday night at dusk.

 The News-Enterprise, file

An annual Memorial Day weekend tradition in Elizabethtown is going to start with a bang this year.

Larry Vance, organizer of the World War II Re-enactment at the Elizabethtown Nature Park, has added a special exhibition firing of a World War II-era Tiger tank Friday night at dusk to kick off the annual event.

Gina Clear can be reached at 270-505-1418 or gclear@thenewsenterprise.com.

