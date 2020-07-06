Morris Family Services, which operates seven funeral homes in Kentucky and Indiana, has a launched a new Flag Retirement Program, which cremates old flags along with the bodies of veterans.
In Owensboro, the service is available at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
“I’m so excited,” Nathan Morris, president of Morris Family Services, said Monday. “There is a sense of pride in our country with this program.”
Morris said last year someone at the company’s funeral home in Owensville, Indiana, suggested the program.
“We wanted to wait and do it right,” Morris said. “So, we revisited the idea this year. A lot of our staff members have served.”
When flags are old and tattered, the U.S. Flag Code says, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
But Morris said many flags today are made with synthetic fibers that emit noxious gases and the flames may be difficult to control.
The company cremates more than 100 veterans a year, he said.
So, Morris Family Services is asking people, organizations and businesses who have worn-out flags to bring them to one of its funeral homes “to be retired in the most patriotic and respectful way possible.”
Those who donate flags will receive an official flag retirement certificate and a custom commemorative coin, Morris said.
They’ll also receive a letter telling about the veteran who was cremated along with their flag, he said.
Morris said people in Owensboro can bring their flags to Haley-McGinnis, 519 Locust St.
There’s a flag drop-off box there or people can go into the lobby and hand their flag to a staff member, he said.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
