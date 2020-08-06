It’s been 20 years now since researchers at the University of Connecticut Health Center offered hope that we’d live to be 150 and stay healthy.
So, I guess it’s not gonna happen.
Not that I ever thought it would.
The story in 2000, if you remember, said they had discovered a way to nearly double the life span of fruit flies — by modifying a gene on a single chromosome.
So, who cares if a fruit fly dies after 37 days or 70 days?
That wasn’t the point.
Dr. Stephen L. Helfand, senior author of the study, told The Associated Press that the research “offers a target for future drug therapies aimed at extending life.”
It raised the possibility of a pill that could extend the average human life to 150 years.
And keep you from gaining weight.
Sounds fantastic, doesn’t it?
Think about it.
You could live to be 150.
And stay slim.
I know your first thought.
What kind of shape would I be in at 150?
Would I spend the last 50 years in a nursing home?
Helfand said a key finding of the study was that not only did the flies live longer, but they also seemed to maintain a high quality of life.
That raised the possibility that we could find a way to slow the aging process.
That people can be young longer, rather than old longer.
Blanka Rogina, a co-author of the study, told the AP that female flies with the mutated genes were able to reproduce throughout their lives.
Think about the possibilities there.
Could women still be having babies at 100 and beyond?
Would they want to?
Scientists said then that years of research lay ahead before this technique could be tested on humans.
Helfand warned that if the gene is mutated too much, it actually shortens life.
So getting the right pill for everybody would be extremely tricky.
Would we have to take a pill every day for the rest of our long lives?
How expensive would that be?
Would only the wealthy be able to afford them?
And would the rest of us be denied longer lives?
And what are the moral issues involved in that?
Oh, we’d still die.
There will still be diseases. There will still be accidents, wars and murder.
But an average life expectancy of 150 years?
It could be either a wonderful gift or a Pandora’s box.
