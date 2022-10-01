The annual Wreaths Across America campaign — in which participants place wreaths on the graves of U.S. military veterans at Owensboro Memorial Gardens and Resurrection Cemetery — has been a tradition in Owensboro since 2013.
In 2019, when the trucks from the national Wreaths Across America organization rolled into Owensboro, they brought 1,644 wreaths to Resurrection and 1,580 to Memorial Gardens.
But after it was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Leslie McCarty said participation dropped steeply last year. Resurrection Cemetery received about 600 wreaths in 2021, and Memorial Gardens had an even steeper decline.
“There are over 1,755 veterans at Memorial Gardens, so that’s how many wreaths we need,” said McCarty, the location coordinator for Owensboro Memorial Gardens. “Last year we came nowhere near that. I think we had 20 wreaths. I guess the COVID gap in 2020 had a lot of people forgetting about it.”
McCarty is looking to rekindle the community’s patriotic spirit for this year’s Wreaths Across America event, which will be Dec. 17.
With a father who served in the U.S. military, McCarty said it’s important to her to honor America’s veterans.
“Veterans are the only ones willing to die for you, and there are countless examples of people in Daviess County who did just that,” she said. “America’s veterans basically bought our freedom.”
McCarty said people interested in honoring veterans can either sponsor a wreath for a cemetery, or one for a specific grave. McCarty said wreaths can be ordered at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
She said if anyone is uncomfortable about ordering things online, they can email her at lesbyrne24@gmail.com.
The wreaths will be laid on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. — the same time as the rest of the participating cemeteries across the country.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year, so it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
