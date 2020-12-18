Each December since 2013, Owensboro has participated in the national Wreaths Across America campaign, which honors deceased veterans at Christmas.
But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, things are going to look a little different on Saturday.
The Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, which has performed a ceremony at Owensboro Memorial Gardens each year while wearing uniforms from the American Revolution, has decided not to do it this year because of the pandemic, Gary Tunget, a member of the organization, said.
“I wish we were doing it,” he said, “but....”
Nathan Morris, general manager of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, said he had considered canceling the ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery.
But some families had already bought wreaths, he said, “so we found another way.”
This year, there’s a drive-thru ceremony from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the cemetery on Kentucky 54.
Families who have bought wreaths for the graves of a loved one can drive through the cemetery and pick up a wreath, which is on a stand to place on the grave, Morris said.
The families are asked to pause a minute when they place the wreath on the grave and speak the veteran’s name to honor him or her, he said.
Morris said the Haley McGinnis and Resurrection staffs will walk the cemetery and pause before each veteran’s grave to speak their name.
“This is one of my favorite events,” he said. “I look forward to next year when we can do it the way it should be done.”
Morris said there are fewer than 150 wreaths this year.
Last year, when the trucks from the national Wreaths Across America organization rolled into Owensboro, they brought 1,644 to Resurrection and 1,580 to Memorial Gardens.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, began placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.
The company had 5,000 wreaths left over from its Christmas sales that year.
So, it shipped them to Arlington to be placed on the headstones of veterans.
The movement began from those wreaths.
“We are honoring all veterans by placing live wreaths on the headstones of veterans,” the organization’s website says. “Fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and as a living tribute renewed annually. We want people to see the tradition as a living memorial to veterans and their families.”
