Three people were killed and two transported to hospitals Thursday after a collision involving three vehicles in McLean County.
Later Thursday, the driver of a dump truck involved in the collision was charged with driving under the influence by the Kentucky State Police.
The wreck occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky 81, near Kentucky 3470 and the McLean County/Daviess County line.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said a sport utility vehicle was driving north on Kentucky 81 and sideswiped a dump truck heading south.
“It’s unknown whether the dump truck or the (SUV) encroached, but they sideswiped,” King said.
After traveling a short distance, the SUV crossed over into the southbound lane.
“The (SUV) went over ... hitting a southbound car,” Kind said. The vehicles collided “in a head-on fashion.”
The passenger car contained two adults in the front seat and two juveniles in the rear in car seats, King said.
The driver of the northbound SUV was killed. In the passenger car, a woman in the front passenger seat and one of the juveniles in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene, King said.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was flown to Ascension/St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
“His condition is unknown but serious,” King said.
A second juvenile in the southbound vehicle was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. King said the juvenile was later flown to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.
“Emotions were pretty high among everyone” at the scene, King said.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured. Investigators believe the SUV crossed over and sideswiped the dump truck, but that has not yet been proven by the investigation, King said.
The dump truck’s driver was charged with DUI Thursday evening, King said, but said he did not know the name of the man charged.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by a KSP accident reconstructionist.
The road was shut down Tuesday afternoon with a detour set up along Kentucky 140. The road was expected to be closed for several hours, King said.
King said investigators are not sure why the SUV continued forward after sideswiping the dump truck for a distance before crossing into the southbound lane.
The investigation will look at factors such as speed and possible distractions, and will examine the computers of the vehicles, King said.
“There are a lot of plausible explanations for this,” King said. “It’s going to take time.”
The names of those involved in the collision had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.